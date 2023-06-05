Former Minnesota Golden Gophers center Greg Eslinger is on this year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot. The North Dakota native is considered one of the best Gophers' of all time regardless of position.

During his time with the Golden Gophers (2002-2005), Eslinger was a two-time first-team All-American including being a unanimous All-American in 2005. He also earned three-straight All-Big Ten seasons. He also won the Outland and Rimmington trophies in 2005.

Eslinger would go on to be drafted in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He would play for the Denver Broncos in 2006 and 2007 while also spending time with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. He also spent one year in NFL Europa with the Cologne Centurions.

He was inducted into the Minnesota Hall of Fame in 2016. Eslinger still lives in the Minnesota region to this day and works in medical sales.