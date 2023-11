The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon when they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. A win for the Gophers would give them bowl eligibility for the for the fifth time in the P.J. Fleck era and for the third consecutive season.

As P.J. Fleck and the Gophers prepare for the Big Ten West matchup, here are four storylines on Saturday.