Pair Of FutureCasts placed for key Minnesota target
Minnesota develops safeties almost as good as anyone in the P.J. Fleck era and they have a budding star in Koi Perich leading the current Golden Gophers defense as this offseason continues to progress.
Could P.J. Fleck and safeties coach / defensive coordinator Danny Collins be set to add another safety to that group? A pair of recent FutureCasts believe so.
This week, both Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman and myself have placed a pair of FutureCasts for Minnesota to land three-star safety Justin Hopkins.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.