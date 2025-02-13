NFL Draft: Six Gophers headed to NFL Combine

On Thursday, the NFL Combine's full list of 329 prospects was released and a program record six Minnesota Golden Gophers will be representing the program starting February 24 in Indianapolis. The Gophers will have more representatives at the combine than Penn State, Wisconsin, USC, and Nebraska among others.

As previously reported on Gophers Nation, quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, and defensive end Jah Joyner had all received invites to the combine. Joining that trio in Indianapolis will be offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindenberg, and cornerback Justin Walley.

Notable Gophers who are draft eligible but did not receive an invitation to the combine include defensive lineman Danny Striggow, wide receiver Elijah Spencer, cornerback Ethan Robinson, and nickleback Jack Henderson.

While they did not receive invitations to the NFL Combine, they could still potentially attend regional combines in the upcoming weeks.