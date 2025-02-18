Four-star LB Duyon Forkpa schedules official visit to Minnesota

Four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota. (Photo by DQ Forkpa)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have scheduled an official visit with one of the country's top linebacker prospects. He is the 13th prospect to announce their scheduled official visit to Minnesota. The visit as of now will be his first visit to campus,.

Duyon Forkpa, a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florid has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the May 30 weekend. It is the second official visit that the Buford, Georgia native has scheduled as he'll also make a trip to Florida State on June 6. Forkpa was originally offered by the Gophers this past November from then linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. However, following Hetherman's departure, Gophers' first-year linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin is now leading the charge for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker. Outside his offers from Florida State and Minnesota, Forkpa holds offers from Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, UCF, and West Virginia among others. Forkpa is ranked by Rivals as a top-60 player in the state of Florida and the 32nd-best linebacker in the country.

The Gophers currently hold four commitments in their 2026 recruiting class from quarterback Owen Lansu, offensive tackle Andrew Trout, defensive lineman Howie Johnson, and cornerback Justin Hopkins. Notably, Forkpa is one of now two linebackers two schedule official visits to Minnesota joining in-state talent Pierce Petersohn, who will also be on campus the weekend of May 30.

