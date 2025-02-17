Minnesota lands a commitment from three-star DB Justin Hopkins

"Minnesota has given me every reason to believe it’s the best place for me to grow both as a player and as a person," Hopkins told Rivals . "From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt the love and support from the coaching staff, players, and the community. They’ve been consistent in showing me how I’ll be developed -- not just for football -- but for life after the game. The culture, the resources, and the vision they have for me made it clear that this is where I belong and I didn’t see a reason to wait any longer to make it official."

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck and his staff have been pressing all the right buttons with the touted DB target for weeks leading into his commitment.

Hopkins, a three-star defensive back out of Tennesseee, committed to Minnesota on Monday. The Gophers beat out the in-state Volunteers, Georgia Tech, and USC -- which just hosted the talented defender for a visit at the top of the month.

Fleck and different members of the Minnesota coaching staff made their way down to Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth High on several occasions over the past month and change as coaches hit the road to check on their top targets.

The 6-foot, 170-pound DB felt that the Gophers' approach stood out from the pack.

"What stands out the most is the genuine relationships I’ve built with the coaches -- They’ve been real with me from Day 1—no sugarcoating, no pressure — just a belief in my ability and a plan to help me succeed," Hopkins detailed. "They made the effort to get to know me as a person -- not just a player -- and that meant a lot. The campus itself feels like home and the culture matches who I am — competitive, hardworking, and built on family. Every time I visited, I could see myself thriving here, and that’s because of how intentional they were in making me feel valued and wanted."

Minnesota edged out three other contenders for Hopkins' commitment -- and has been trending up with the touted DB since his last unofficial visit to campus in November.

"All four schools were great, but Minnesota just felt different," he asserted. "It wasn’t just about facilities or rankings — it was about the people, the energy, and the vision they had for me. The way they see me fitting into their system, their development track record, and the relationships I’ve built here made it clear that this is the right spot. I know I’ll be challenged and supported every step of the way, and that excites me. I’m stepping into a program that’s going to push me to be my best, compete in the Big Ten, and prepare for the next level. That’s exactly what I wanted, and I’m ready to get to work."