One year after winning the Wisconsin State title at 160, Millard won the state title for the 157 weight class over the weekend.

The Gopher signee finishes his high school caerer at Homestead High School in Wisconsin with a combined record over his four years of 187-4 according to t he Wisconsin state tournament brackets.

After finishing fourth as a freshman in the 138 weight class, Millard finished second as a sophomore at 152 before winning his back-to-back state titles in the 160 and 157 classes.