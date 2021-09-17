Game Day Central: Gophers at Colorado

The Gophers are coming off their first win of the season, but it was a slugfest against the Miami (Oh.) Redhawks in the 31-26 victory. Now, Minnesota faces their first road test of the season as they travel to Colorado.

- Colorado is coming off a 10-7 loss to No. 7 Texas A&M. The Buffaloes led the majority of the game until an 18-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining put the Aggies up for good. Colorado had an efficient rushing attack on offense, gaining 171 yards total and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Defensively, the Buffaloes were stingy against the run, allowing just 97 yards. Quarterback Brendon Lewis is a true dual-threat, leading the Buffaloes in passing (191 yards) and is second in rushing (134 yards).

- Minnesota got back in the win column last weekend with a 31-26 victory over Miami (Oh.). The Gophers took a 21-3 lead into halftime, but struggled in the second half to put away the Redhawks. Trey Potts carried the load at running back, tallying 34 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. The Gophers passing game was pedestrian against the Redhawks, and non-existent in the second half. Will Chris Autman-Bell return against Colorado to help out the Gophers receiving corps? That's one storyline to watch as the Gophers head to Boulder.