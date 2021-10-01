Game Day Central: Minnesota at Purdue

After suffering a 14-10 home loss to Bowling Green last weekend, Minnesota will look to bounce back Saturday when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for an early Big Ten matchup against Purdue.

- Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 13-9 win over Illinois. It was an even game as the total yardage by the two sides was separated by just 40 yards and both recorded 17 first downs, but the Boilermakers delivered the last punch with Aidan O'Connell's 14-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield to come out on top.

- Minnesota (2-2, 0-1) took a step backwards with its 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in a game it was favored to win by 30.5 points. Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed just 5 of 13 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, and the Gophers committed three turnovers.