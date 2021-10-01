 Minnesota Gophers Football - Game Day Preview: Gophers at Purdue
Game Day Central: Minnesota at Purdue

After a loss to Bowling Green, Minnesota will look to bounce back Saturday on the road at Purdue.
Tyler Mansfield • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@TMansfieldMedia
Tyler Mansfield is a staff writer for The Gopher Report.
After suffering a 14-10 home loss to Bowling Green last weekend, Minnesota will look to bounce back Saturday when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for an early Big Ten matchup against Purdue.

Date/Time: Oct. 2nd, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT

Site: Ross-Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, Ind.

Series Overall: Minnesota leads 40-33-3

Streak: Minnesota has won three straight

Last Meeting: Minnesota won 34-31 (Nov. 20th, 2020)

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: KFAN // XM: 386 | SXM App: 976

LAST WEEK:

- Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 13-9 win over Illinois. It was an even game as the total yardage by the two sides was separated by just 40 yards and both recorded 17 first downs, but the Boilermakers delivered the last punch with Aidan O'Connell's 14-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield to come out on top.

- Minnesota (2-2, 0-1) took a step backwards with its 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in a game it was favored to win by 30.5 points. Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed just 5 of 13 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, and the Gophers committed three turnovers.

Offensive Stat Leaders - Purdue
Category Player Stats

Passing

Jack Plummer

82-118 (69%); 840 yards; 7 TDs; 0 INTs

Rushing

Dylan Downing

33 carries; 131 yards; 4.0 ypc

Receiving

David Bell

21 catches; 319 yards; 15.19 ypc
Defensive Stat Leaders - Purdue
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Marvin Grant

23

Tackles for Loss

Branson Deen

4.5

Sacks

George Karlaftis

2

Interceptions

Cam Allen, Zane Greene

1 a piece
Offensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Passing

Tanner Morgan

38-72 (53%); 540 yards; 3 TD, 2 INTs

Rushing

Trey Potts

97 carries; 474 yards; 5 TD; 4.9 ypc

Receiving

Dylan Wright

9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 18.78 ypc
Defensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Mariano Sori-Marin

28

Tackles for Loss

Boye Mafe

4.0

Sacks

Boye Mafe

4.0

Interceptions

Mariano Sori-Marin, Tyler Nubin, Terrell Smith

1 a piece
2021 Offensive Stats
Minnesota Purdue

25.50

Points/Game

26.25

344.3

Total Offense

406.5

209.3

Rushing Yards/Game

92.5

135

Passing Yards/Game

314

77

First Downs

89

5.2

Yards/Play

5.5

5

Turnovers

5
2021 Defensive Stats
Minnesota Purdue

21.25

Points/Game

14.25

272.8

Total Yds/Game

301

77

Rushing Yds/Game

124.3

195.75

Passing Yds/Game

176.75

55

First Downs

59

5.1

Yards/Play

4.7

6

Turnovers

2

LINKS:

STAFF PREDICTIONS:

Sean Williams: 31-21 Purdue

Alex Carlson: 27-21 Purdue

Jared Halus: 38-35 Minnesota

Tyler Mansfield: 24-17 Purdue

============================

