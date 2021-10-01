Game Day Central: Minnesota at Purdue
After suffering a 14-10 home loss to Bowling Green last weekend, Minnesota will look to bounce back Saturday when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana for an early Big Ten matchup against Purdue.
Date/Time: Oct. 2nd, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT
Site: Ross-Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, Ind.
Series Overall: Minnesota leads 40-33-3
Streak: Minnesota has won three straight
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 34-31 (Nov. 20th, 2020)
Television: Big Ten Network
Radio: KFAN // XM: 386 | SXM App: 976
LAST WEEK:
- Purdue (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a 13-9 win over Illinois. It was an even game as the total yardage by the two sides was separated by just 40 yards and both recorded 17 first downs, but the Boilermakers delivered the last punch with Aidan O'Connell's 14-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield to come out on top.
- Minnesota (2-2, 0-1) took a step backwards with its 14-10 loss to Bowling Green in a game it was favored to win by 30.5 points. Quarterback Tanner Morgan completed just 5 of 13 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions, and the Gophers committed three turnovers.
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Jack Plummer
|
82-118 (69%); 840 yards; 7 TDs; 0 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Dylan Downing
|
33 carries; 131 yards; 4.0 ypc
|
Receiving
|
David Bell
|
21 catches; 319 yards; 15.19 ypc
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Marvin Grant
|
23
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Branson Deen
|
4.5
|
Sacks
|
George Karlaftis
|
2
|
Interceptions
|
Cam Allen, Zane Greene
|
1 a piece
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Tanner Morgan
|
38-72 (53%); 540 yards; 3 TD, 2 INTs
|
Rushing
|
Trey Potts
|
97 carries; 474 yards; 5 TD; 4.9 ypc
|
Receiving
|
Dylan Wright
|
9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 18.78 ypc
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Mariano Sori-Marin
|
28
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Boye Mafe
|
4.0
|
Sacks
|
Boye Mafe
|
4.0
|
Interceptions
|
Mariano Sori-Marin, Tyler Nubin, Terrell Smith
|
1 a piece
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|
25.50
|
Points/Game
|
26.25
|
344.3
|
Total Offense
|
406.5
|
209.3
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
92.5
|
135
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
314
|
77
|
First Downs
|
89
|
5.2
|
Yards/Play
|
5.5
|
5
|
Turnovers
|
5
|Minnesota
|Purdue
|
21.25
|
Points/Game
|
14.25
|
272.8
|
Total Yds/Game
|
301
|
77
|
Rushing Yds/Game
|
124.3
|
195.75
|
Passing Yds/Game
|
176.75
|
55
|
First Downs
|
59
|
5.1
|
Yards/Play
|
4.7
|
6
|
Turnovers
|
2
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Sean Williams: 31-21 Purdue
Alex Carlson: 27-21 Purdue
Jared Halus: 38-35 Minnesota
Tyler Mansfield: 24-17 Purdue
============================
