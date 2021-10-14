 Minnesota Gophers Football - Game Day Preview: Gophers vs. Nebraska
Game Day Central: Nebraska at Minnesota

Fresh off a bye week, Minnesota returns to action Saturday at home vs. Nebraska.
Fresh off a bye week, Minnesota returns to action Saturday at home vs. Nebraska. (Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports)
Fresh off a bye week, which came after a 20-13 win at Purdue, Minnesota returns to action Saturday as it hosts Nebraska for a Big Ten matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Date/Time: Oct. 16th, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minn.

Series Overall: Minnesota leads 34-25-2

Streak: Minnesota has won two straight

Last Meeting: Minnesota won 24-17 (Dec. 12, 2020)

Television: ESPN2

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM // XM: 386 // SXM App: 976

LAST WEEK:

- Nebraska (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off a tight 32-29 loss to then-No. 9 ranked Michigan. The Cornhuskers led 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines outscored them 13-7 in the period – and used a pair of Jake Moody field goals in the final three minutes – to come out on top. Quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way for Nebraska, completing 18 of 28 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

- Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had the week off from gameplay after picking up a 20-13 road win at Purdue on Oct. 2. The Gophers will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2021 when they square off with the Cornhuskers.

Offensive Stat Leaders - Nebraska
Category Player Stats

Passing

Adrian Martinez

118-178 (66.29%); 1,754 yards; 9 TDs; 3 INTs; 250.57 yards per game

Rushing

Adrian Martinez

88 carries; 450 yards; 10 TDs; 64.29 yards per game

Receiving

Samori Toure

26 catches; 520 yards; 3 TDs; 74.29 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders - Nebraska
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Luke Reimer

63

Tackles for Loss

Garrett Nelson

8

Sacks

Garrett Nelson

2.5

Interceptions

Deontai Williams

3
Offensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Passing

Tanner Morgan

47-90 (52.22%); 709 yards; 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 141.80 yards per game

Rushing

Mar'Keise Irving

25 carries; 112 yards; 28.00 yards per game

Receiving

Dylan Wright

9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 42.25 yards per game
Defensive Stat Leaders - Minnesota
Category Player Stats

Tackles

Jack Gibbens

30

Tackles for Loss

Boye Mafe

6

Sacks

Boye Mafe

5

Interceptions

Tyler Nubin

2
2021 Offensive Stats
Minnesota Nebraska

24.40

Points/Game

31.86

334.2

Total Offense

341.6

192.4

Rushing Yards/Game

223.6

141.80

Passing Yards/Game

270

89

First Downs

163

5.3

Yards/Play

6.8

5

Turnovers

9
2021 Defensive Stats
Minnesota Nebraska

19.60

Points/Game

17.86

307.8

Total Yds/Game

341.6

77

Rushing Yds/Game

133.9

230.80

Passing Yds/Game

207.71

83

First Downs

125

5.1

Yards/Play

5.0

9

Turnovers

8

LINKS:

THREE KEYS TO VICTORY: GOPHERS VS. NEBRASKA

PODCAST: PREVIEWING NEBRASKA

OPPONENT VIEW: NEBRASKA

P.J. FLECK TALKS INJURIES, PREVIEWS NEBRASKA

GOPHER PLAYERS READY FOR NEBRASKA COMING OFF BYE WEEK

ROSSI, SANFORD JR. PREPARED FOR TOUGH TEST VS. NEBRASKA

STAFF PREDICTIONS:

Sean Williams: 35-24 Nebraska

Alex Carlson: 31-21 Nebraska

Jared Halus: 28-23 Minnesota

Tyler Mansfield: 31-20 Nebraska

============================

