Game Day Central: Nebraska at Minnesota
Fresh off a bye week, which came after a 20-13 win at Purdue, Minnesota returns to action Saturday as it hosts Nebraska for a Big Ten matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Date/Time: Oct. 16th, 2021 / 11 a.m. CT
Site: Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minn.
Series Overall: Minnesota leads 34-25-2
Streak: Minnesota has won two straight
Last Meeting: Minnesota won 24-17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
Television: ESPN2
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM // XM: 386 // SXM App: 976
LAST WEEK:
- Nebraska (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off a tight 32-29 loss to then-No. 9 ranked Michigan. The Cornhuskers led 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines outscored them 13-7 in the period – and used a pair of Jake Moody field goals in the final three minutes – to come out on top. Quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way for Nebraska, completing 18 of 28 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.
- Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had the week off from gameplay after picking up a 20-13 road win at Purdue on Oct. 2. The Gophers will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2021 when they square off with the Cornhuskers.
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Adrian Martinez
|
118-178 (66.29%); 1,754 yards; 9 TDs; 3 INTs; 250.57 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Adrian Martinez
|
88 carries; 450 yards; 10 TDs; 64.29 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Samori Toure
|
26 catches; 520 yards; 3 TDs; 74.29 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Luke Reimer
|
63
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Garrett Nelson
|
8
|
Sacks
|
Garrett Nelson
|
2.5
|
Interceptions
|
Deontai Williams
|
3
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Passing
|
Tanner Morgan
|
47-90 (52.22%); 709 yards; 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 141.80 yards per game
|
Rushing
|
Mar'Keise Irving
|
25 carries; 112 yards; 28.00 yards per game
|
Receiving
|
Dylan Wright
|
9 catches; 169 yards; 2 TD; 42.25 yards per game
|Category
|Player
|Stats
|
Tackles
|
Jack Gibbens
|
30
|
Tackles for Loss
|
Boye Mafe
|
6
|
Sacks
|
Boye Mafe
|
5
|
Interceptions
|
Tyler Nubin
|
2
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|
24.40
|
Points/Game
|
31.86
|
334.2
|
Total Offense
|
341.6
|
192.4
|
Rushing Yards/Game
|
223.6
|
141.80
|
Passing Yards/Game
|
270
|
89
|
First Downs
|
163
|
5.3
|
Yards/Play
|
6.8
|
5
|
Turnovers
|
9
|Minnesota
|Nebraska
|
19.60
|
Points/Game
|
17.86
|
307.8
|
Total Yds/Game
|
341.6
|
77
|
Rushing Yds/Game
|
133.9
|
230.80
|
Passing Yds/Game
|
207.71
|
83
|
First Downs
|
125
|
5.1
|
Yards/Play
|
5.0
|
9
|
Turnovers
|
8
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Sean Williams: 35-24 Nebraska
Alex Carlson: 31-21 Nebraska
Jared Halus: 28-23 Minnesota
Tyler Mansfield: 31-20 Nebraska
============================
