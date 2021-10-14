Game Day Central: Nebraska at Minnesota

Fresh off a bye week, which came after a 20-13 win at Purdue, Minnesota returns to action Saturday as it hosts Nebraska for a Big Ten matchup at Huntington Bank Stadium.

- Nebraska (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off a tight 32-29 loss to then-No. 9 ranked Michigan. The Cornhuskers led 22-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines outscored them 13-7 in the period – and used a pair of Jake Moody field goals in the final three minutes – to come out on top. Quarterback Adrian Martinez led the way for Nebraska, completing 18 of 28 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

- Minnesota (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had the week off from gameplay after picking up a 20-13 road win at Purdue on Oct. 2. The Gophers will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in 2021 when they square off with the Cornhuskers.