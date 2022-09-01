Gameday has finally arrived for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they return to action on Thursday night as they welcome former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill and the New Mexico State Aggies to the Twin Cities.

Game Information:

Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) vs. New Mexico State (0-1) Thursday, September 1 || 8:00 pm CT || Huntington Bank Stadium || Minneapolis, MN TV: Big Ten Network || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE Spread: Minnesota -37.5 || Over/Under: 52.5

WEATHER REPORT:

It will be a hot day in the Twin Cities, reaching a high of 88 with a real feel of 90 by mid-afternoon. By the time kickoff rolls around, temperatures will drop into the low 80. Wind shouldn't be a factor for the most part with wind speeds around kickoff to be around 6 mph, gusts will occasionally get as high as 14 mph according to Accuweather.

Injury Report:

Entering Thursday's matchups both Minnesota and New Mexico State appear to be fully healthy. The only player to note currently for the Gophers is junior wide receiver Daniel Jackson was called day-to-day last Friday by PJ Fleck.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.

FOLLOWING THE GAME: