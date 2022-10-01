GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 5: Minnesota vs Purdue
Now a top-25 team in the country, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will look to move to 5-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon against Big Ten West foe Purdue.
The Gophers have dominated from start to finish all season and are coming off a 34-7 demolition of Michigan State. Now the Boilermakers will bring their high-powered offense to Dinkeytown looking to upset the Gophers on homecoming.
If the Gophers' can improve to 5-0 it would be a strong finishing touch on the "first half" of their season. The Gophers following Saturday will enter into their bye week before returning to action on October 15 against Illinois.
Saturday's matchup against Purdue also marks the Gophers' first attempt at a stripe out at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0, 0-0)) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1)
Saturday, October 1 || 11:00 CT || Huntington Bank Stadium || Minneapolis, MN
TV: Big Ten Network || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Minnesota -11.5 || Over/Under: 52
WEATHER REPORT:
It will be a beautiful day in the Twin Cities with temps in the low 70s and real feels in the mid-70s. The wind shouldn't be too bad on Saturday with gusts reaching as high as 17 mph while there is no precipitation expected.
Injury Report:
Minnesota is relatively healthy but of course, will be without star WR Chris Autman-Bell who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Colorado.
IN-GAME COVERAGE
FOLLOWING THE GAME:
