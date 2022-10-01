Now a top-25 team in the country, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) will look to move to 5-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon against Big Ten West foe Purdue.

The Gophers have dominated from start to finish all season and are coming off a 34-7 demolition of Michigan State. Now the Boilermakers will bring their high-powered offense to Dinkeytown looking to upset the Gophers on homecoming.

If the Gophers' can improve to 5-0 it would be a strong finishing touch on the "first half" of their season. The Gophers following Saturday will enter into their bye week before returning to action on October 15 against Illinois.

Saturday's matchup against Purdue also marks the Gophers' first attempt at a stripe out at Huntington Bank Stadium.