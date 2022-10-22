Minnesota, losers of two in a row will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday night. If they're going to do so, it will be in one of the most intimidating environments in all of college football, the Penn State White Out. The Gophers now 4-2 on the season will look to upset the 5-1 and No. 16 ranked Nittany Lions who are coming off a 41-17 loss to Michigan last weekend.

Game Information:

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 1-2) at No.16 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1) Saturday, October 22|| 6:30 CT || Beaver Stadium || University Park, PA

TV: ABC || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE Spread: Penn State -5 || Over/Under: 43

WEATHER REPORT:

It will be a beautiful day in Happy Valley with a high of 66 and a low of 40. In the evening temps, will dip to 46 degrees with some slight wind but no precipitation is expected.

Injury Report:

Minnesota of course will be without star WR Chris Autman-Bell but will potentially be without sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan. Morgan left last week's game against Illinois with a heady injury and will be a game-time decision. Trey Potts who missed last week's game should be ready to go. For Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford is questionable after leaving last week's game against Michigan with an undisclosed injury. Left guard Landon Tengwall is also questionable after missing last week's game.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.

FOLLOWING THE GAME: