GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 8: Minnesota vs Penn State
Minnesota, losers of two in a row will look to get back on the winning track on Saturday night. If they're going to do so, it will be in one of the most intimidating environments in all of college football, the Penn State White Out.
The Gophers now 4-2 on the season will look to upset the 5-1 and No. 16 ranked Nittany Lions who are coming off a 41-17 loss to Michigan last weekend.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 1-2) at No.16 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1)
Saturday, October 22|| 6:30 CT || Beaver Stadium || University Park, PA
TV: ABC || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Penn State -5 || Over/Under: 43
WEATHER REPORT:
It will be a beautiful day in Happy Valley with a high of 66 and a low of 40. In the evening temps, will dip to 46 degrees with some slight wind but no precipitation is expected.
Injury Report:
Minnesota of course will be without star WR Chris Autman-Bell but will potentially be without sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan. Morgan left last week's game against Illinois with a heady injury and will be a game-time decision. Trey Potts who missed last week's game should be ready to go.
For Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford is questionable after leaving last week's game against Michigan with an undisclosed injury. Left guard Landon Tengwall is also questionable after missing last week's game.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE
Opponent View: Penn State Nittany Lions
PODCAST: A Penn State White Out awaits
THREE KEYS TO VICTORY: Gophers vs Penn State
BOWL PROJECTIONS
COACH SPEAK: Penn State HC James Franklin
PJ FLECK PRESS CONFERENCE RECAP
IN-GAME COVERAGE
Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.
FOLLOWING THE GAME:
Be sure to check back here at TGR following Saturday's game for all the latest following the Gophers' season opener on Thursday evening.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @CollegeBBNews
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.