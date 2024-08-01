Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Georgia showing strong interest in a current Minnesota commit

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Earlier this week, Minnesota lost a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class when offensive lineman Zac Stascausky decommitted from the program. Could the Gophers be in danger of losing another commitment, this time with one of the nation's powerhouses, Geogria lurking?

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

The target for the Bulldogs? Gophers running back commitment Shane Marshall.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement