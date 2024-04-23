Williams comes to the Twin Cities after spending one season at Georgia, where he tallied one catch for four yards during his redshirt freshman season.

Minnesota landed another playmaker from the portal on Tuesday as former Georgia wide receiver Tyler Williams announced his commitment to the Gophers on Instagram.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect was a highly-touted prospect back in high school, ranked No. 132 in the 2023 recruiting class out of Lakeland (Fla.).

Coming out of high school, Williams signed with Georgia over the likes of Clemson, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.

UGASports.com recruiting analyst Jed May had this to say about Williams when he committed to the Bulldogs back in September of 2022.

"Williams is Georgia's newest commit and also the most well-rounded receiver. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and 207 pounds. But Williams also has great speed, notching 4.4-second times in the 40-yard dash. He shows off those jets as a dynamic return man for Lakeland High School in Florida."

Williams is the first offensive transfer addition for the Gophers this spring. Minnesota recently picked up two defensive edge rushers in Jaxon Howard (LSU) and Adam Kissayi (Clemson).