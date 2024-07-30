Gohpers land commitment from 2025 S Grant Grayton
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class from Maryland three-star safety Grant Grayton.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety out of Good Counsel High School announced his decision on X, Tuesday afternoon.
He is the 22nd commitment for the Gophers in the cycle, and the third defenive back joining Zack Harden (Covington, GA) and Naiim Parrish (Oradell, NJ). Grayton's decision comes just a few hours following the decommitment of three-star OL Zac Stascausky.
His commitment also comes just a few days after picking up an offer from the Gophers following a strong visit and camp showing over the weekend.
Grayton also held offers from Bowling Green, UMass, Memphis, and Temple in his recruitment.
A very good athlete, Grayton reports a 4.48 yard dash on his HUDL page as well as a 37' vertical. Last fall, Grayton helped lead Good Counsel to a 10-1 record and a Maryland State Championship. They also finsihed as a top-20 ranked program in the country by MaxPreps.
