The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety out of Good Counsel High School announced his decision on X, Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class from Maryland three-star safety Grant Grayton .

He is the 22nd commitment for the Gophers in the cycle, and the third defenive back joining Zack Harden (Covington, GA) and Naiim Parrish (Oradell, NJ). Grayton's decision comes just a few hours following the decommitment of three-star OL Zac Stascausky.

His commitment also comes just a few days after picking up an offer from the Gophers following a strong visit and camp showing over the weekend.

Grayton also held offers from Bowling Green, UMass, Memphis, and Temple in his recruitment.