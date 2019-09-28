Gopher Gameday Central
GAME INFO
Time: 2:30 PM CT
TV: ESPN2 -- Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), and Quint Kessenich (reporter)
Radio: KFAN
RANKINGS AND LINES
Vegas line: Minnesota by 1
TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 63, Purdue No. 61
Massey: Minnesota No. 43, Purdue No. 82
SP+: Minnesota No. 51, Purdue No. 72
PREGAME READS
-- Scouting Notebook: Purdue ($)
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue ($)
-- Facts & Figures: Minnesota at Purdue ($)
-- Video & Transcript: PJ Fleck previews Purdue
-- Starters as Recruits: Minnesota at Purdue ($)
-- Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota from GoldandBlack.com
-- Predictions: Purdue-Minnesota from GoldandBlack.com ($)
-- Can Purdue overcome slow start to season for second season in a row? from GoldandBlack.com
-- Transcript: Jeff Brohm previews the Gophers
-- Boilers hope bye week fixes lead to rebound against Gophers from the Associated Press