Gopher Gameday Central

Wide receiver Rondale Moore
Wide receiver Rondale Moore (AP)
GAME INFO

Time: 2:30 PM CT
TV: ESPN2 -- Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst), and Quint Kessenich (reporter)
Radio: KFAN

RANKINGS AND LINES

Vegas line: Minnesota by 1
TeamRankings: Minnesota No. 63, Purdue No. 61
Massey: Minnesota No. 43, Purdue No. 82
SP+: Minnesota No. 51, Purdue No. 72

PREGAME READS

-- Scouting Notebook: Purdue ($)

-- Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue ($)

-- Facts & Figures: Minnesota at Purdue ($)

-- Video & Transcript: PJ Fleck previews Purdue

-- Starters as Recruits: Minnesota at Purdue ($)

-- Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota from GoldandBlack.com

-- Predictions: Purdue-Minnesota from GoldandBlack.com ($)

-- Can Purdue overcome slow start to season for second season in a row? from GoldandBlack.com

-- Transcript: Jeff Brohm previews the Gophers

-- Boilers hope bye week fixes lead to rebound against Gophers from the Associated Press

