Vegas line: Minnesota by 28.5 SP+: Minnesota No. 17, Rutgers No. 97 Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 23, Rutgers No. 123

W 48-21 vs. Massachusetts

L 30-0 at #20 Iowa

L 30-16 vs. Boston College

L 52-0 at #20 Michigan

L 48-7 vs. Maryland

L 35-0 at Indiana

Passing

Art Sitkowski: 44/68, 429 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT (OUT)

McLane Carter: 22/47, 368 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT (OUT)

Johnny Langan: 19/39, 172 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Rushing

Isaih Pacheco: 89 carries, 384 yards (4.3 ypc), 4 TD

Raheem Blackshear: 29 carries, 88 yards (3.0 ypc), 0 TD (OUT)

Receiving

Raheem Blackshear: 29 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TD (OUT)

Bo Melton: 16 receptions, 255 yards, 1 TD

Isaiah Washington: 6 receptions, 91 yards, 0 TD

Mohamed Jabbie: 7 receptions, 65 yards

Aaron Young: 9 receptions, 57 yards