Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 2:30 PM CT
TV: ESPN -- Jason Benetti (Play by Play) Rod Gilmore (Analyst) Quint Kessenich (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN
PREGAME READS
-- Scouting Notebook: Maryland
-- Behind Enemy Lines: Maryland
-- PFF Preview: Maryland Offense
-- Starters as Recruits: Maryland at Minnesota
-- Rankings, lines, projections: Maryland WeekVideo: Players preview Minnesota from Terrapin Sports Report
-- Healed up Terps hoping to spoil Minnesota's perfect record from Terrapin Sports Report
-- Video: Locksley talks post-practice ahead of Minnesota from Terrapin Sports Report
-- Five things to watch for: No. 17 Minnesota from Terrapin Sports Report
-- No. 17 Minnesota aims to stay unbeaten as Maryland visits from the Associated Press
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Minnesota by 16.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 15, Maryland No. 47
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 17, Maryland No. 81
MARYLAND 2019 RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
W 79-0 vs. Howard
W 63-20 vs. #21 Syracuse
L 20-17 at Temple
L 59-0 vs. #12 Penn State
W 48-7 at Rutgers
L 40-14 at Purdue
L 34-28 vs. Indiana
Passing
Josh Jackson: 70/137 (51.1%), 968 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT, 128.7 QBR
Tyrrell Pigrome: 55/93 (59.1%), 599 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 117.4 QBR
Rushing
Javon Leake: 59 carries, 499 yards (8.5 ypc), 7 TD
Anthony McFarland Jr.: 66 carries, 340 yards (5.2 ypc), 7 TD
Tayon Fleet-Davis: 46 carries, 195 yards (4.2 ypc), 1 TD
Tyrrell Pigrome (QB): 33 carries, 170 yards (5.2 ypc), 2 TD
Receiving
Dontay Demus Jr.: 28 receptions, 466 yards, 4 TD
Chigoziem Okonkwo: 16 receptions, 164 yards, 2 TD
Tyler Mabry (TE): 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 TD
Tayon Fleet-Davis (RB): 12 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD