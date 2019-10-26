Vegas line: Minnesota by 16.5 SP+: Minnesota No. 15, Maryland No. 47 Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 17, Maryland No. 81

W 79-0 vs. Howard

W 63-20 vs. #21 Syracuse

L 20-17 at Temple

L 59-0 vs. #12 Penn State

W 48-7 at Rutgers

L 40-14 at Purdue

L 34-28 vs. Indiana

Passing

Josh Jackson: 70/137 (51.1%), 968 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT, 128.7 QBR

Tyrrell Pigrome: 55/93 (59.1%), 599 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 117.4 QBR

Rushing

Javon Leake: 59 carries, 499 yards (8.5 ypc), 7 TD

Anthony McFarland Jr.: 66 carries, 340 yards (5.2 ypc), 7 TD

Tayon Fleet-Davis: 46 carries, 195 yards (4.2 ypc), 1 TD

Tyrrell Pigrome (QB): 33 carries, 170 yards (5.2 ypc), 2 TD

Receiving

Dontay Demus Jr.: 28 receptions, 466 yards, 4 TD

Chigoziem Okonkwo: 16 receptions, 164 yards, 2 TD

Tyler Mabry (TE): 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 TD

Tayon Fleet-Davis (RB): 12 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD