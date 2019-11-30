Gopher Gameday Central
PREGAME COVERAGE
Time: 2:30 pm at TCF Bank Stadium
TV: ABC -- Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (reporter)
Radio: KFAN, Sirius/XM 83
RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS
Vegas line: Wisconsin by 3
SP+: Wisconsin No. 12, Minnesota No. 14
Massey Composite: Wisconsin No. 10, Minnesota No. 15
TeamRankings prediction: Wisconsin by 3.3 with a 28.1% chance of Minnesota victory
SP+ prediction: Minnesota by 1.2 with a 52.8% chance of Minnesota victory
Massey Composite prediction: Wisconsin by 3 with a 44% chance of Minnesota victory
WISCONSIN RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
W 49-0 at South Florida
W 61-0 vs. Central Michigan
W 35-14 vs. #11 Michigan
W 24-15 vs. Northwestern
W 48-0 vs. Kent State
W 38-0 vs. Michigan State
L 24-23 at Illinois
L 38-7 at #3 Ohio State
W 24-22 vs. #18 Iowa
W 37-21 at Nebraska
W 45-24 vs. Purdue
Passing
Jack Coan: 181/248 (72.7%), 2029 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT
Rushing
Jonathan Taylor: 261 carries, 1685 yards (6.5 ypc), 18 TD
Nakia Watson: 70 carries, 321 yards (4.6 ypc), 2 TD
Garrett Groshek: 35 carries, 176 yards (5.0 ypc), 2 TD
Receiving
Quintez Cephus: 40 receptions, 606 yards 5 TD
Jake Ferguson (TE): 26 receptions, 310 yards, 2 TD
AJ Taylor: 21 receptions, 257 yards, 2 TD
Kendric Pryor: 18 receptions, 252 yards
Danny Davis III: 25 receptions, 195 yards, 1 TD