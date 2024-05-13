Gophers expand RB board, offer a pair of prospects
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke continue to fill out their board at the running back position with two new offers out to a pair of 2025 tailbacks over the last few days.
Last cycle, the Gophers signed a pair of tailback prospects in Ohifame Ijeboi and Jaydon Wright. The Gophers were also active in the transfer portal this spring and signed a pair of running backs in Sieh Bangura and Marcus Majors. Majors is the only tailback currently set to not be with the program in 2025 as he's expected to exhaust his final year of eligibility this fall.
Berry, a native of Montgomery, Alabama picked up his fourth Power Four offer from the Gophers. They join Appalachian State, Boston College, Florida International, Kent State, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Northwestern, Syracuse, and Troy as FBS programs to extend offers.
As a junior, Berry totaled 1,252 yards and seven touchdowns on 134 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and 113.8 yards per game.
The Gophers are also the latest Power Four program to offer Liberty Christian School running back Chase Garnett. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound tailback notably plays football under former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten.
Garnett last season had a huge season as a junior, recording 232 carries for 1,743 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry and 124.5 yards per game while totaling 10 games of 100+ rushing yards.
Currently, two running backs have scheduled official visits to Minnesota for this summer in Ohio three-star prospect Kentrell Rinehart and two-star Michigan prospect Jace Clairzio.
