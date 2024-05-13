Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke continue to fill out their board at the running back position with two new offers out to a pair of 2025 tailbacks over the last few days.

Last cycle, the Gophers signed a pair of tailback prospects in Ohifame Ijeboi and Jaydon Wright. The Gophers were also active in the transfer portal this spring and signed a pair of running backs in Sieh Bangura and Marcus Majors. Majors is the only tailback currently set to not be with the program in 2025 as he's expected to exhaust his final year of eligibility this fall.





