WATCH: P.J. Fleck previews week four matchup against Iowa

Advertisement

in other news

Minnesota vs Nevada: Which Gophers are unavailable on Saturday?

Minnesota vs Nevada: Which Gophers are unavailable on Saturday?

The availability report for the Minnesota Golden Gophers ahead of their matchup against the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Nevada: Keys to victory and prediction

Minnesota vs Nevada: Keys to victory and prediction

Three keys to victory and a prediction for Minnesota's non-conference finale against Nevada.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Nevada: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Minnesota vs Nevada: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look for win No.2 of the season on Saturday against Nevada.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Nevada: Starters as Recruits & PFF Grade Comparison

Minnesota vs Nevada: Starters as Recruits & PFF Grade Comparison

A look back at how Minnesota and Nevada's starters were rated as recruits.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Advanced Stats: A deeper look at Nevada's offense

Advanced Stats: A deeper look at Nevada's offense

A deeper look at Nevada's offense coming ahead of Minnesota's matchup with the Wolfpack on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Minnesota vs Nevada: Which Gophers are unavailable on Saturday?

Minnesota vs Nevada: Which Gophers are unavailable on Saturday?

The availability report for the Minnesota Golden Gophers ahead of their matchup against the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Nevada: Keys to victory and prediction

Minnesota vs Nevada: Keys to victory and prediction

Three keys to victory and a prediction for Minnesota's non-conference finale against Nevada.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs Nevada: How to watch, betting lines, and more

Minnesota vs Nevada: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers look for win No.2 of the season on Saturday against Nevada.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Sep 16, 2024
WATCH: P.J. Fleck previews week four matchup against Iowa
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the podium on Monday to answer questions about the Gophers week three win over Nevada and preview week four opponent, Iowa.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement