P.J. Fleck and his coaching staff have had a pretty good weekend. On Monday, the Gophers picked up their fourth commitment in two days when All-American wide receiver TJ McWilliams announced his commitment to the program.

He is the 19th commitment in the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class and the second in the last two days joining Illinois linebacker Matt Kingsbury.

The commitment from McWilliams came just hours after the Indianapolis (IN) native announced his decommitment from the Boilermakers after taking an official visit to Minneapolis.