Gophers in the NFL: How did former Minnesota standouts perform in week 5?

How did former Minnesota Golden Gophers perform in week five of the NFL season? Gophers Nation takes a look below at some of the top standouts from this weekend's action.

WR Rashod Bateman - Baltimore Ravens

Bateman had four receptions on a season high eight targets this week for 58 yards and a touchdown as the Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 41-38 game in overtime. Bateman now had 13 receptions this season for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford - Dallas Cowboys

Spann Ford recorded his first career reception on Sunday Night Football this week with two receptions on three targets for 20 yards.

S Eric Murray - Houston Texans

Murray recorded three tackles and one pass deflection in a 23-20 win for Houston over Buffalo.

S Jordan Howden - New Orleans Saints

Howden recorded one tackle in New Orleans' 26-13 loss to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

S Tyler Nubin - New York Giants

Nubin had a big game against the Seattle Seahawks, recording a career high nine total tackles. He also had one fumble recovery. So far this season, Nubin has ercorded 30 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

LB De'Vondre Campbell Sr - San Francisco 49ers

Campbell Sr had nine tackles for San Francisco in a 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Washington Commanders

St-Juste had three takcles and one pass deflection in a 34-13 win for Washington over Cleveland.