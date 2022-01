Gophers land commitment from 2023 in-state OL Reese Tripp

Minnesota's first junior day of the year can be considered a massive success as the Gophers picked up a commitment from 2023 in-state offensive tackle Reese Tripp on Sunday.

The Kasson-Mantorville (Minn.) product chose the Gophers over offers from the likes of Temple, Central Michigan, and Iowa State.

Tripp played along both the defensive and offensive line this past season, helping lead his Komets team to an 9-4 record and an appearance in the Class AAAA Championship game.

Tripp becomes the second commitment in the Gophers 2023 class, joining Springfield (Oh.) four-star wide receiver Anthony Brown.

