On Wednesday morning, the three-star prospect gave his verbal pledge to the Gophers in an announcement with TCPalm.com .

Back September, Creekside (Fla.) defensive tackle Luther McCoy put Minnesota in his Top 3 along with Georgia Tech and Baylor.

McCoy burst on the recruiting scene during his junior year, where he tallied 39 tackles and 4.5 sacks all while collecting adding 32 college offers on his resume.

As a senior, he recorded 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five sacks.

McCoy becomes the 17th overall commitment in Minnesota's 2021 recruiting class and the fourth defensive lineman - joining Austin Booker of Center Grove (Ind.), Deven Eastern of Shakopee (Minn.), and Jacob Schuster of Tumwater (Wash.).

Minnesota's class is currently ranked 37th, according to Rivals.com.