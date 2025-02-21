Gophers looks to continue late-season surge on Saturday against Penn State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won three of their last four games and have turned what once looked like a lost season into an exciting finish. On Saturday, the Gophers will host the Penn State Nittany Lions at Williams Arena in pivotal late-season conference action.

Penn State in their second season under head coach Mike Rhoades looked like an NCAA Tournament team earlier this season but injuries have derailed a once-promising season for the Nittany Lions.

After starting 12-2 on the season which included a win over then top-10 Purdue, the Nittany Lions then lost 11 of their next 12 games before pulling off an 89-72 win over a red-hot Nebraska team earlier this week. The Nittany Lions sit last in the Big Ten entering Saturday's game with a 14-13 record overall and 4-12 in conference play.

The Nittany Lions are led by senior Ace Baldwin. Baldwin, one of the best point guards in the country is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game this season, he also is a fantastic defensive player, winning the 2023-24 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Nittany Lions also have three additional starters in guard Nicholas Kern, forward Zach Hicks, and center Yanic Konan Niederhauser all averaging over 12.0 points per contest this season. Penn State has put together one of the country's better offenses averaging 79.8 points per game, which ranks just outside the top 50 in the country. They're shooting 47.8% from the floor this season as well which ranks 47th nationally.

However, the Nittany Lions have struggled defensively which has been slightly unexpected as Mike Rhoades' teams at VCU were known for their smothering defense and slow-paced but effective offenses. At Penn State, the Nittany Lions' offenses under Rhoades have been strong but their defensive play has been problematic at times. This season, opposing teams are averaging 73.5 points per game which ranks 23th in the country. Teams are especially having success in shooting from three-point range against Penn State with a 35.2% shooting percentage.