Ensworth Coach Talks Justin Hopkins’ Leadership & Versatility for Minnesota

Following Hopkins' commitment, Gophers Nation was able to catch up with Ensworth head coach and former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck .

Earlier this week, Minnesota picked up their fourth commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle when Ensworth (TN) athlete Justin Hopkins chose the Golden Gophers over Tennessee , Georgia Tech , and USC .

If the name sounds familiar, it is because Hasselbeck played professionally from 2001 through 2007 before spending time as a television and radio analyst for numerous organizations including Fox, ESPN, Sportsnet New York, and Sirius NFL Radio.

His brother Matt Hasselbeck also was a long-time NFL starting quarterback including for the Seattle Seawhawks 2005 NFC Championship winning team.

After leaving ESPN in December of 2023, Tim Hasselbeck entered the coaching world by becoming the head coach at The Ensworth School in Nashville.

In his first season with Ensworth, Hasselbeck led his prgoram to an 11-1 record and a state playoff appearenc, one of their best seasons this century with Justin Hopkins being one of his leaders both on offense and defense.

Here's what Hasselbeck had to say about his star athlete.