Minnesota Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Quarterbacks & Running Backs

With the 2026 recruiting cycle beginning to find its stride, it presents a perfect time here at GohpersNation to begin going position by position when it comes to Minnesota's early recruiting efforts in the cycle

In the 2026 recruiting cycle, Minnesota already has its man locked in with the program as Downers Grove North (IL)'s Owen Lansu committed to the program last July. The Gophers have not shown any interest so far in adding a second quarterback to that mix and we do not expect that to change either.

Lansu put together a strong junior season for Downers Grove North, helping lead them to the state championship game.

He also impressed at the Pylon Chicago 7-on-7 event recently and caught the eye of Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith.

"It’s pretty rare for a player to fly under the radar while committed to a Big Ten program but that’s where quarterback Owen Lansu finds himself. Lansu has good enough size and is a consistent passer from inside the pocket. His measurables don’t blow you away but he’s a productive player that will fit in well at Minnesota. He’s certainly one of the better quarterbacks in the region for the 2026 cycle."