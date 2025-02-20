Three-star 2026 ATH Jamarcus Jones schedules official visit to Minnesota

2026 Harvest Prep (OH) athlete Jamarcus Jones has scheduled his first official visit for this summer. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound running back / defensive back has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the June 13th weekend.
The Columbus, Ohio native is being recruited by the Gophers as a defensive back, receiving his offer last month from defensive coordinator and safeties coach Danny Collins. Also offering Jones so far in his recruitment is mostly Group of Five programs including Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Ohio, South Florida, and Toledo.
He does, however, hold notable offers from Kentucky and West Virginia.
Jones is the fifth defensive back to schedule an official visit to Minnesota joining Cape Coral (FL) athlete Almarian Thomas, Valley (IA) standout Jayden McGregory, Faith Lutheran (NV) prospect Gavin Day, and Guilford (IL) talent Messiah Tilson.
This past fall, Jones had 1,335 all-purpose yards for Harvest Prep including 1,094 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded seven interceptions in 11 games and managed 95 return yards.
