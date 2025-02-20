Three-star 2026 ATH Jamarcus Jones schedules official visit to Minnesota

2026 Harvest Prep (OH) athlete Jamarcus Jones has scheduled his first official visit for this summer. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound running back / defensive back has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the June 13th weekend.

The Columbus, Ohio native is being recruited by the Gophers as a defensive back, receiving his offer last month from defensive coordinator and safeties coach Danny Collins. Also offering Jones so far in his recruitment is mostly Group of Five programs including Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Ohio, South Florida, and Toledo.

He does, however, hold notable offers from Kentucky and West Virginia.