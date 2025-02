Minnesota Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Top Tight End Targets to Watch

We continue to examine Minnesota's 2026 recruiting efforts here at Gophers Nation as March quickly approaches. After looking at quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers over the last two days, we turn our attention to the tight end position for the Gophers.

Related Minnesota Football Recruiting Coverage:

- Three-star 2026 ATH Jamarcus Jones schedules official visit to Minnesota

- Ensworth Coach Talks Justin Hopkins’ Leadership & Versatility for Minnesota

- Minnesota Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Wide Receiver Targets

- Minnesota Football 2026 Recruiting Primer: Quarterbacks & Running Backs

- Three-star ATH Jamarcus Jones schedules official visit to Minnesota

- Wisconsin OL Gavin Meier sets official visit to Minnesota

-Pennsylvania DE Anthony Charles to visit Gophers for spring practice

Stay locked into Gophers Nation for the latest Minnesota football recruiting news!