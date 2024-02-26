Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers offered a handful of 2025 prospects as they continue to build their positional big boards. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at each propsec the Gophers have offered and their recruitments heading into March.

Minnesota is the eighth offerfor Groves, as they join Charlotte, Kentucky, Liberty, Missouri, North Carolina State, UAB, and West Virginia. Noably, his older brother Elijah Groves was a North Carolina State signee in the 2024 recruiting cycle. As a junior, Grove had over 3,500 all-purpose yards including 3,085 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns while earning Mr. Football honors in Tennessee.

The two-star propsect of East Lansing has a quality offer sheet including Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, USC, and Wisconsin. Michigan State should be considered the favorite as of right now in his recruitment.

Arizona tight end Dylan Sims picked up his eighth offer from the Gophers. The 6-foot-6 Queen Creek standout also holds offers from Colorado State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Washington on top of an FCS offer from Northern Arizona.

The offensive tackle out of the Bronx is one that has seen his recruitment begin to get off the ground in recent weeks with offers from Syracuse, Bufaflo, Auburn, and now Minnesota. Still very early stages here so it's hard to say what type of chance Minnesota will have in this recruitment.

Very rarely do you see a pair of offensive lineman from the same school both have the potential to play Power Five football but that's exactly what Owasso High School iN Owasso, Oklahoma has.

Over the weekend, the Gophers offered both Blake Cherry and Ryker Haff out of Owasso.

Cherry now has nearly a dozen offers with Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, TCU, and Texas Tech all offering. Haff has a similar offer sheet with Houston, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech among his notable offers.



