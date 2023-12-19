As hinted at earlier today in our early signing period primer, Minnesota has picked up a commitment from Ohio tailback transfer Sieh Bangura . The Maryland native completed an official visit to Minneapolis over the weekend.

Bangura is ranked as a top-600 player available in the transfer portal. The Gophers currently hold a pair of top-100 commitments in Bucknell defensive back Ethan Robinson (No. 37) and New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer (No. 79). Fresno State signal caller Logan Fife also recently committed to the program.

Banugra is the Gophers' fifth current transfer portal commitment, notably the program has lost a pair of transfer portal commitments in running back Trent Howland and defensive tackle Jordan Guerad . Howland has opted to return to Indiana after originally planning on leaving the Hoosiers while Guerad has flipped his commitment to Louisville .

The Maryland native comes to Minneapolis after a productive three seasons for the Ohio Bobcats, totaling 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns across 412 carries. He also has 50 career receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Bangura posted a 1,000+ yard season, with 1,078 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns across 222 carries. He also had 27 receptions for 226 yards and two additional touchdowns that season.

He would earn MAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 for his performance as well as being named a third team All-MAC.

This season, his numbers dipped slightly, posting 811 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as well as 18 receptions for 159 yards and a score on 196 total touches. He would finish the season just short of 1,000 yards from scrimmage with 970.

With the Gophers, Bangura will join a running back room that will be headlined by rising sophomore Darius Taylor. It will also return the likes of Cortez LeGrant and Jordan Nubin while the Gophers during this week's early signing period are expected to ink a pair of 2024 running backs in Jaydon Wright and Ohifame Ijeboi.