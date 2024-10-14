Gophers' S Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

After a two-tackle, two-interception performance against the UCLA Bruins this past weekend in Minnesota's 21-17 win over UCLA in Pasadena, Golden Gophers true freshman safety Koi Perich has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week."

The Esko, Minnesota, native has quickly become one of the Big Ten's premier safeties as a true freshman, highlighted by his ball-hawk tendencies with four interceptions in the Gophers' first seven games of the season.

On the season, Perich has recorded 10 tackles, including six solo tackles, one forced fumble, and the previously mentioned four interceptions.

Perich is the second Gopher to earn Big Ten Football Player of the Week honors this season, joining fellow safety Kerry Brown, who received Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors following the Gophers' Week 2 win over Rhode Island.

Minnesota is off in week eight but will return to action on October 26 against the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium.