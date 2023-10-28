Below, you can find out who is out and who is questionable for both sides.

For Minnesota, the Golden Gophers will be without their top two running backs in Darius Taylor and Zach Evans. They'll also be without wide receiver Cade Osterman, defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz, and offensive linemen Tyler Cooper and Reese Tripp. Redshirt junior linebacker Cody Lindenberg is questionable for the matchup.

Two hours prior to kickoff between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhusker, each team's availability report for Thursday evening's kick was released.

Taylor has been the Golden Gophers' top running back this season, totaling 591 yards and four touchdowns across 103 rushing attempts. He also has nine receptions for 81 yards this season. When it comes to Zach Evans, the redshirt freshman has 37 carries this season for 174 yards and one touchdown. Last week against Iowa, Evans recorded 10 tackles for 44 yards.

On defense, Cody Lindenberg continues to be listed as questionable. He has appeared on the questionable side of the availability report since the Golden Gophers' week three matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker has yet to play this season after recording 71 tackles including four tackles for a loss and one interception last season.



Offensive lineman Tyler Cooper is also a notable name on the out portion of the availability report. Cooper has started all seven games this season for the Gophers at guard with five starts at left guard and a pair of starts at right guard.

