Minnesota wide receiver Ike White has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

White, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver from Philadelphia, was a part of Minnesota's 2022 recruiting class. He was a three-star prospect that was ranked the 14th best player in Pennsylvania and 99th receiver in his class.

After limited action for Minnesota and extensive discussions with his family, White took to twitter to announce his decision to enter the portal.

"First off I want to start by saying thank you to coach Fleck, coach Simon, and the entire University of Minnesota coaching staff and family for all the support they have provided for me over this past season at Minnesota. I would also like to thank each and every one of my teammates for always pushing me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours of thinking and serious discussions with my family, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left. It's time for me to move on to the next chapter of my football career and make sure that I make the right decision for myself and family."

White is the 9th Gopher to announce his intention to enter the portal, and first receiver.

Stay tuned to The Gopher Report Roster Moves Tracker for all the latest on who is sticking around in Minneapolis, who is transferring out, and who is transferring in.