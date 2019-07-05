Hillard-McGill: "Coach Fleck and I are similar"
PJ Fleck and Matt Simon are no strangers to recruiting under-the-radar wide receivers. They hope Dylan Hillard-McGill is their next diamond in the rough. Hillard-McGill, who plays quarterback for h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news