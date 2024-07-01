How Toledo guard transfer Tyler Cochran fits into Gophers roster
Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added Toledo transfer guard Tyler Cochran.
But what does the addition of the 6-foot-2 guard mean for Ben Johnson and the Gophers? Gohpers Nation takes a look below.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
CAREER SYNPOSIS
The Bollingbrook, Illinois native has had a career that has now seen him make stops officially at three different schools while also spending a few months committed to Oregon State.
During his career, Cochran has spent two years with Northern Illinois, one year with Ball State, and two years with Toledo. After entering the transfer portal following the conclusion of the Rockets' season, Cochran committed to Oregon State on May 3 before reopening his recruitment late last week.
After announcing a top two of Ohio State and Minnesota, the sixth year guard chose the Gophers.
In his career thus far, Cochran has played in 115 games with 68 starts. He has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range. He has historically struggled from the free throw line, however, making just 67.8% of his free throws.
MINNESOTA'S GUARD ROTATION
Picking up Cochran is a big addition for the Gophers as there was a bit of lack of guard depth at the position.
Mike Mitchell Jr and Femi Odukale will give the Gophers a considerable duo that has been able to play at a considerable level, a high level even in Mike Mitchell's case when it comes to playing in a power conference.
Charlotte transfer LuCye Patterson is an intriguing piece after putting up quality numbers with the 49ers. He'll likely be the Gophers starting point guard this fall.
Adding Cochran, however, gives the Gophers a fourth guard that they believe they'll be able to reliably trust on a consistent basis that can off quality production. He may not match the 11.0 points he's averaged throughout his career in the MAC but he should be able to at least provide the Gophers with quality minutes most nights.
In 2024, Isaac Asuma and Caleb Williams have not played any college basketball at the Division I level. Asuma is coming in as a true freshman while Williams is making the move from Division III Macalester College. Both players have the potential to carve out quality roles with the Gophers this season but are far from a sure thing to be productive throughout the season.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation