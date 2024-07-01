But what does the addition of the 6-foot-2 guard mean for Ben Johnson and the Gophers? Gohpers Nation takes a look below.

The Bollingbrook, Illinois native has had a career that has now seen him make stops officially at three different schools while also spending a few months committed to Oregon State.

During his career, Cochran has spent two years with Northern Illinois, one year with Ball State, and two years with Toledo. After entering the transfer portal following the conclusion of the Rockets' season, Cochran committed to Oregon State on May 3 before reopening his recruitment late last week.

After announcing a top two of Ohio State and Minnesota, the sixth year guard chose the Gophers.

In his career thus far, Cochran has played in 115 games with 68 starts. He has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range. He has historically struggled from the free throw line, however, making just 67.8% of his free throws.