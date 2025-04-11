Kent State Fires Former Minnesota RB Coach Kenni Burns

Former Minnesota running back coach Kenni Burns left the Golden Gophers for the Flahses following the 2022 season has been fired from his post, the university announced on Friday.

The decision from Kent State comes after an almost two-week suspension of Burns as the school conducted an internal investigation. The reasoning for the investigation was never stated.

" "Kent State University has terminated the employment of head football coach Kenni Burns," a statement released by the university said on Friday. Taking over for Burns with be offensive coordinator Mark Carney, who will serve as the program's interim head coach until the conclusion of the 2025 season.