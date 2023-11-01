LOCKED ON Golden Gophers: 3 Keys to Victory for Minnesota against Illinois
On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down this Illinois Fighting Illini team including players to know where they have struggled on the year. We then move into the 3 Keys to Victory that Minnesota will need to make it 3 wins in a row and gain bowl eligibility. Finally, we talk about what this offense could look like vs Illinois, especially with the questions of health at the running back position.
0:00-11:33 Breaking Down the Illinois Fighting Illini
12:55-18:15 3 Keys to Victory vs Illinois
19:32-26:01 How will the Gophers Offense look vs Illinois
