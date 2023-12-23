Locked on Golden Gophers: Breaking down the Quick Lane Bowl
On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Minnesota Gophers Quick Lane Bowl matchup vs Bowling Green. We then discuss the X-Factor to Minnesota winning this game and why I believe Darius Taylor will have a phenomenal day. Finally, we talk about the questions for 2024 we hope to get some answers from the bowl game vs Bowling Green.
0:00-7:34 Quick Lane Bowl Breakdown vs Bowling Green
9:08-14:45 What is the X-Factor for Minnesota in the QuickLane Bowl
15:50-22:33 What We Hope to Learn in this Bowl game for 2024
