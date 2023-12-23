On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we break down the Minnesota Gophers Quick Lane Bowl matchup vs Bowling Green. We then discuss the X-Factor to Minnesota winning this game and why I believe Darius Taylor will have a phenomenal day. Finally, we talk about the questions for 2024 we hope to get some answers from the bowl game vs Bowling Green.





0:00-7:34 Quick Lane Bowl Breakdown vs Bowling Green

9:08-14:45 What is the X-Factor for Minnesota in the QuickLane Bowl

15:50-22:33 What We Hope to Learn in this Bowl game for 2024

