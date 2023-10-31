On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we discuss the Gophers' big win over the Michigan State Spartans. We break down the positives and negatives while also giving heaps of praise to the unlikely star of RB Jordan Nubin. We also discuss the improvements seen in the passing game by QB Athan Kaliakmanis. We then discuss how this Minnesota Gophers defense is seemingly getting stronger at the right time and could be even scarier next year. Finally, we talk about the gem of the offense this season in WR Daniel Jackson and how he is just getting started.

0:00-10:55 Recapping the Minnesota Win over MSU

13:56-19:40 The Defense is BACK!

21:22-26:21 Daniel Jackson the Gem of this Offense





