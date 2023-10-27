Locked on Golden Gophers: What to know about the Spartans
On today's episode of the Locked On Golden Gophers podcast, we do a crossover episode with host of the Locked On Spartans podcast, Matt Sheehan. We do a Spartans vs. Gophers preview and discuss what to expect from each team, including a battle of two inexperienced QBs in Katin Houser and Athan Kaliakmanis.
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
Locked On College Conferences, HBCU, Basketball & More
Follow Us on Twitter: Kane Rob - @GophersKaneRobTristyn Spann-Ford: @TSpannFord22Locked On Golden Gophers - @LOGoldenGophersEmail: LockedonGoldenGophers@gmail.com
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.