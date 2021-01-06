LaFayette (LA) defensive back Jordan Allen has seen his stock rise in a big way. After winning his third state championship, Allen received offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Houston, and SMU in less than a two week span.

Allen is now up to 14 total offers, with half of them coming from power five schools, and gives the credit to his confidence and technicality.

"God really blessed me with confidence and the ability to be myself," said Allen. "I am a technical corner and can really use my talent to be a good player, so I am really blessed with the ability to play at the highest level."

Not only are more schools entering the picture though, his relationship with older offers are continuing to get stronger, including Minnesota. Allen says he is in contact with the coaches on a near daily basis.