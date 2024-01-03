After looking at what quarterback enrollee Drake Lindsey will bring to the Golden Gophers, we continue to look at Minnesota's early enrollees from the 2024 recruiting cycle with running back Ohifame Ijeboi .

This time last year, Ijeboi was regarded as a high FCS prospect. But starting last summer, FBS teams began getting involved with the Philadelphia native. He picked up an offer from the hometown Temple Owls in February before Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Northwestern all extended offers in late May and early June. After watching Ijeboi closely for a while the Gophers extended an offer to the tailback in mid-June and were able to get him on campus just a few days later. It was after that mid-June official visit that Ijeboi decided to commit to the Gophers.

As a player, his vision stands above the rest of his skills. He can identify open holes and then uses a good burst in his game to hit those holes and get to the next level. His eyes are always moving and finding the next hole in the process. He shows quality agility and the ability to change direction without losing a ton of momentum.

He shows the ability to be successful both on inside runs and outside runs though his size and speed are much more suited for going up the middle and through the gaps rather than bouncing it outside.