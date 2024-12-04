Minnesota 2025 Recruiting Class Early Signing Period Central

(Photo by © Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

It felt just like yesterday the 2025 recruiting cycle was just getting started for Minnesota but alas, the cycle has begun to reach the beginning of the end. On Wednesday, the Gophers will ink their latest recruiting class under head coach P.J. Fleck, and Gophers Nation will take you through the early signing period. Below, Gophers Nation will provide profiles on each Gophers commitment as their signings are announced by the program. Please note that the page will not automatically refresh, and you will have to manually refresh your page.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Who is expected to sign during the period?

Minnesota is expected to sign a majority of its current 23 commitments. We do know that defensive end Kenedy Uzoma will not be signing during the early period. Uzoma was originally a 2026 commitment but reclassified to 2025 at the beginning of September. We'll wait and see to see how the rest of his recruitment develops. Then there is safety Grant Grayton, who visited Kentucky over the weekend. We were alerted by a subscriber that Grayton's commitment on another site has been removed. As of Tuesday evening, Grayton had not announced any decommitment from the Gophers. Gophers fans. Gophers Nation has been on top of Grayton's recruitment and the interest from Kentucky in recent days in our Inside Gophers Nation forum and reported the latest on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

Hansen had offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Ohio, and Washington State prior to his commitment to the Gophers. Brings elite size to the defensive end position and his athleticism on film is also impressive. Plays with a good bend to his game and is an all-around well-developed defensive end at this point in his career.

Tarawallie chose Minnesota over a solid offer list that also included Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin, and others. Hasn't been playing football for an extensive period of time so some patience will be required with his development but has a great frame at 6-foot-4 and has enough athleticism to develop into a quality pass rusher from the interior.



One of the top kickers in the nation, Jackson is staying home to be a Gopher. Hit a 54-yard field goal earlier this season.

The 6-foot, 205-pound talent was previously committed to Central Michigan, but was one of the standout performers during Minnesota's camp on June 5th, earning an offer in the process before committing one day later. Also had offers from the likes of Toledo, Arkansas State, Akron, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Army, and others. Speed is the name of the game for Washington who has some of the best speed in the class. The finer points of his game will have to continue to be developed but the speed and athleticism is a strong start.



Committed to the Gophers over offers from Boston College, Marshall, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan. Atewogbola will be more of a developmental piece for the Golden Gophers as he is a raw player, finishing up just his second season of organized football. However, his combination of excellent size and the athleticism he shows on tape gives him tremendous upside.



The three-star cornerback chose the Gophers over primarily Georgia Tech and Wisconsin but also had notable offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Boston College, Illinois, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. High production cornerback at Bergen Catholic, one of the top football programs in New Jersey playing against high-level talent on a routine basis. Can play both man and zone very well and is a high football IQ cornerback with great play recognition skills.

Committed to Minnesota over West Virginia and Purdue. Also had offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kentucky. Great size for the position and has the athleticism to go along with it which makes him a very intriguing prospect as he's also a basketball standout for Cleveland Heights. While not a full-on project, still has a long way to go in his development but the upside is among the best in the class in our opinion. Should be exciting to see him work with Winston DeLattiboudere.

The Naples, Florida native was previously committed to Toledo from March 1 until May 30 when he decided to reopen his recruitment. Also held notable offers from Boston College, FAU, Illinois, North Carolina State, and Pittsburgh. Recruited by some programs as a defensive back, Martino will be a wide receiver for the Gophers. Great size at the position which is much needed for the Gophers and has very good athleticism to go along with it. Has some similarities

The Covington, Georgia native committed to the Golden Gophers over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia. Harden comes from the same high school, Newton High School, as Darius Green. Has prototypical size for the cornerback position at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds to go along with good length. Strong at diagnosing plays quickly, reading the quarterback's eyes, and jumping routes. Good man-to-man coverage skills with smooth hips and quality agility that allow him to change direction quickly.

