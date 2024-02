Currently, Minnesota's running back room has quite a bit of scholarship depth and that doesn't account for key walk-on Jordan Nubin either. Following this season, the Gophers will have five scholarship running backs on the roster heading into 2025 as Bryce Williams and Marcus Majors will exhaust their eligbility this season.



With that, the Gophers could choose to once again take two running backs in the 2025 recruiting class much like they did in 2024 but as of right now, we would expect the coaching staff to take one running back. Though that could change.