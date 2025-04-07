Minnesota 2025 Spring Position Outlooks: Tight End

(Photo by Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Jameson Geers (86) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Huntington Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Our position group overlooks for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as the spring practice schedule continues with the tight end room. Over the offseason, the Gophers said goodbye to both Nathan Jones and Nick Kallerup. Kallerup, the bigger loss of the two, played in 13 games for the Gophers and had the second-most snaps of any player at the position.

This offseason, the Gophers added to their tight end room by bringing in Purdue transfer Drew Biber, who will use his last year of eligibility with the program. The move comes despite the Gophers already having a rather crowded tight end room, which could provide a bit of insight into how the coaching staff feels surrounding some of their younger talent and their potential to make an impact in 2025. Last season, the Gophers' tight end room didn't have a huge impact in the passing attack, with a total of 39 receptions for 430 yards. The good news is a majority of that production returns, including Jameson Geers, who led the room with 28 receptions for 290 yards and four touchdowns. With that, let's take a look at the Gophers' tight end room as a whole.

STARTER: Jameson Geers

As of today, we'll pencil Geers into the starting spot for the Gophers. Last year, he started in nine of 13 games and totaled 504 snaps, which led all tight ends. On the season, Geers recorded 28 receptions for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he was by far the Gophers' go-to tight end in passing situations, and that's likely to remain the case in 2025.

ROTATION: Frank Bierman / Drew Biber

In the tight end rotation comfortably entering the spring is Frank Bierman, entering his sixth year of college football, as well as Purdue transfer Drew Biber, entering his fifth. Both players are in their final seasons of eligibility this season. Bierman last season played in all 13 games, recording 159 snaps—mostly in run-blocking scenarios. It's likely that he'll see a similar role this fall. Biber, for Purdue last fall, took mostly run-blocking snaps as well, with 114 snaps as a run blocker compared to just 94 snaps as a receiving tight end. With those 94 snaps as a receiving tight end, he had 13 receptions for 113 yards.

DEPTH: Jack DiSano, Pierce Walsh, Sam Peters, Julian Johnson, Jacob SImpon

When it comes to the tight end room depth in general, chances are at least one of these tight ends will emerge this fall and challenge for more snaps. It's also likely that we'll see at least one of these tight ends enter the transfer portal once it opens later this month. Notably, of the five tight ends listed above, DiSano (three games), Johnson, and Simpson (one game) saw the field last season. Pierce Walsh and Sam Peters both didn’t see playing time. Walsh spent most of the season banged up, while Peters found himself buried on the depth chart. This is a talented room and one deep in numbers; there's only so much playing time to go around. Who is still in the tight end room after the spring will be interesting.