The Minnesota Golden Gophers have dipped into the transfer portal and have added a massive addition to their offensive line room, literally. On Saturday, UTEP transfer offensive tackle Aluma Nkele committed to the Golden Gophers, just days after leaving UTEP and entering the transfer portal earlier this week. A former JUCO standout, Nkele is listed at 6-foot-8 and 380-pounds - he spent time at Long Beach City College in California before spending two seasons with UTEP. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Golden Gophers.

Last season with UTEP, Nkele appeared in 10 games last season. According to Pro Football Focus, across 252 recorded snaps including 122 pass blocking opportunities, Nkele allowed just one sack and five total quarterback hurries against Conference USA competition. Nkele will join a Minnesota offensive line room in 2024 that is expected to feature Quinn Carroll (RT) and Aireontae Ersery (LT) on the edges. He'll help provide depth at the position and will challenge the likes of Tony Nelson, Jackson Hunter, and Reese Tripp for playing time. It's also a much needed addition as a whole for the Gophers offensive line after losing five offensive lineman as a whole to the transfer portal this offseason.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMTAgQklHIERSRUFNUyDwn5Kq8J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vTUlTS3ROekxXaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01JU0t0TnpMV2g8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWx1bWEgTmtlbGUgKEBBbHVtYV9Oa2VsZSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbHVtYV9Oa2VsZS9zdGF0dXMv MTc4NDMwMDQyNzUzNTY5NTkyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJp bCAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==