Minnesota adds UTEP OT transfer Aluma Nkele
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have dipped into the transfer portal and have added a massive addition to their offensive line room, literally.
On Saturday, UTEP transfer offensive tackle Aluma Nkele committed to the Golden Gophers, just days after leaving UTEP and entering the transfer portal earlier this week. A former JUCO standout, Nkele is listed at 6-foot-8 and 380-pounds - he spent time at Long Beach City College in California before spending two seasons with UTEP. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Golden Gophers.
Last season with UTEP, Nkele appeared in 10 games last season. According to Pro Football Focus, across 252 recorded snaps including 122 pass blocking opportunities, Nkele allowed just one sack and five total quarterback hurries against Conference USA competition.
Nkele will join a Minnesota offensive line room in 2024 that is expected to feature Quinn Carroll (RT) and Aireontae Ersery (LT) on the edges. He'll help provide depth at the position and will challenge the likes of Tony Nelson, Jackson Hunter, and Reese Tripp for playing time. It's also a much needed addition as a whole for the Gophers offensive line after losing five offensive lineman as a whole to the transfer portal this offseason.
Notably, the Golden Gophers this offseason added James Bain to the program's staff as the assistant offensive line coach. Bain previously spent time at UTEP as the program's offensive line coach and special teams coach in 2023. He also was with UTEP in 2022 as a defensive analyst with the Miners.
