News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-02 15:15:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota Basketball vs Rutgers: How to watch, key figures & more

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

Minnesota men’s basketball (7-20, will play in their penultimate regular season game on Thursday evening when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the final home game of the 2022-23 seasons

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Gophers are coming off a 78-67 loss to Nebraska last Saturday, the program’s 11th consecutive loss since their last win on January 12 against Ohio State. Rutgers is coming off a road victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, erasing a 19-point second half deficit to win 59-56.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App

LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)


BETTING

The Gophers enter Thursday night as an 8.5-point underdog to the Scarlet Knights with the over/under game set at 126.5. The Gophers are 10-15-2 against the spread this season while the Scarlet Knights hold a 17-11-1 record.



POWER RANKINGS / RATINGS

RUTGERS || MINNESOTA

NET: No. 32 || No. 240

KENPOM: No. 31 || No. 224

ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 222

SAGARIN: No. 32 || No. 167

T-RANK: No. 32 || No. 238

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES - MINNESOTA vs RUTGERS (-8.5)
STAT/RANKING MINNESOTA RUTGERS

PPG

62

68.5

PA

70.8

59.7

REB

33.5

37.4

AST

14.1

15.0

STLS+BLKS

8.7

12.7

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
POSITION NAME

Forward

Jamison Battle

Guard

Ta'Lon Cooper

Guard

Jaden Henley

Forward

Dawson Garcia

Forward

Joshua Ola-Jospeh
RUTGERS PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
POSITION NAME

Guard

Paul Mulcahy

Guard

Cameron Spencer

Guard

Caleb McConnell

Forward

Aundre Hyatt

Center

Clifford Omuruyi

PREDICTION: Rutgers 72 - Minnesota 58

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}