Minnesota Basketball vs Rutgers: How to watch, key figures & more
Minnesota men’s basketball (7-20, will play in their penultimate regular season game on Thursday evening when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the final home game of the 2022-23 seasons
The Gophers are coming off a 78-67 loss to Nebraska last Saturday, the program’s 11th consecutive loss since their last win on January 12 against Ohio State. Rutgers is coming off a road victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, erasing a 19-point second half deficit to win 59-56.
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App
LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)
BETTING
The Gophers enter Thursday night as an 8.5-point underdog to the Scarlet Knights with the over/under game set at 126.5. The Gophers are 10-15-2 against the spread this season while the Scarlet Knights hold a 17-11-1 record.
POWER RANKINGS / RATINGS
RUTGERS || MINNESOTA
NET: No. 32 || No. 240
KENPOM: No. 31 || No. 224
ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 222
SAGARIN: No. 32 || No. 167
T-RANK: No. 32 || No. 238
KEY FIGURES
|STAT/RANKING
|MINNESOTA
|RUTGERS
|
PPG
|
62
|
68.5
|
PA
|
70.8
|
59.7
|
REB
|
33.5
|
37.4
|
AST
|
14.1
|
15.0
|
STLS+BLKS
|
8.7
|
12.7
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS
|POSITION
|NAME
|
Forward
|
Jamison Battle
|
Guard
|
Ta'Lon Cooper
|
Guard
|
Jaden Henley
|
Forward
|
Dawson Garcia
|
Forward
|
Joshua Ola-Jospeh
|POSITION
|NAME
|
Guard
|
Paul Mulcahy
|
Guard
|
Cameron Spencer
|
Guard
|
Caleb McConnell
|
Forward
|
Aundre Hyatt
|
Center
|
Clifford Omuruyi
PREDICTION: Rutgers 72 - Minnesota 58
