Minnesota men’s basketball (7-20, will play in their penultimate regular season game on Thursday evening when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the final home game of the 2022-23 seasons

The Gophers are coming off a 78-67 loss to Nebraska last Saturday, the program’s 11th consecutive loss since their last win on January 12 against Ohio State. Rutgers is coming off a road victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, erasing a 19-point second half deficit to win 59-56.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota WATCH: FS1 | Fox Sports App LISTEN: KFAN 100.3 FM (Mike Grimm - Play-by-Play, Spencer Tollackson - color)



BETTING

The Gophers enter Thursday night as an 8.5-point underdog to the Scarlet Knights with the over/under game set at 126.5. The Gophers are 10-15-2 against the spread this season while the Scarlet Knights hold a 17-11-1 record.





POWER RANKINGS / RATINGS

RUTGERS || MINNESOTA NET: No. 32 || No. 240 KENPOM: No. 31 || No. 224 ESPN BPI: No. 20 || No. 222 SAGARIN: No. 32 || No. 167 T-RANK: No. 32 || No. 238

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES - MINNESOTA vs RUTGERS (-8.5) STAT/RANKING MINNESOTA RUTGERS PPG 62 68.5 PA 70.8 59.7 REB 33.5 37.4 AST 14.1 15.0 STLS+BLKS 8.7 12.7

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP POSITION NAME Forward Jamison Battle

Guard Ta'Lon Cooper

Guard Jaden Henley

Forward Dawson Garcia

Forward Joshua Ola-Jospeh

RUTGERS PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP POSITION NAME Guard

Paul Mulcahy Guard Cameron Spencer

Guard

Caleb McConnell Forward

Aundre Hyatt

Center

Clifford Omuruyi

PREDICTION: Rutgers 72 - Minnesota 58